Robin Shute again reigns as “King of the Mountain” at 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second time in three years Robin Shute blazed the quickest trail up America’s Mountain, taking home the fastest time in the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Shute completed Sunday’s race in 5:55.246, more than 30 seconds faster than second-place finisher Romain Dumas. Shute also was named “King of the Mountain” for the fastest time in 2019.

The 2021 edition of the race was significantly shorter than years past: icy conditions near the summit of Pikes Peak forced race officials to move the finish line down to Devil’s Playground, cutting about 3 miles and 1,000 feet of elevation off the end of the track.

Dumas finished 1st in the Time Attack division with a 6:31.914 lap, while Paul Dallenbach claimed the Open Wheel crown with a time of 6:35.663.

A full list of race times can be found HERE.

