Play ball! Coors Field to allow full capacity at Rockies games, starting Monday afternoon

Coors Field
Coors Field(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - It’s Opening Day 2.0 at Coors Field!

11 News reported at the beginning of the month that Coors Field and Empower Field at Mile High had been given the green light to resume playing at full capacity as Colorado’s COVID-19 rate continues to fall and vaccinations, rise. The team said they will welcome back fans with all the usual opening day fanfare, including fireworks!

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.! The team is facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

