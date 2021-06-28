Play ball! Coors Field to allow full capacity at Rockies games, starting Monday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s Opening Day 2.0 at Coors Field!

Today's the day we've all been waiting for. Today, we are back to 100% capacity at Coors Field.



Welcome home, Rockies fans💜 pic.twitter.com/GRbpQv9Zrg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 28, 2021

11 News reported at the beginning of the month that Coors Field and Empower Field at Mile High had been given the green light to resume playing at full capacity as Colorado’s COVID-19 rate continues to fall and vaccinations, rise. The team said they will welcome back fans with all the usual opening day fanfare, including fireworks!

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.! The team is facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

