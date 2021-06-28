Advertisement

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Broadmoor World arena in Colorado Springs closes

Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs closed on Sunday.

“Centura Health has concluded the mass vaccination event at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs as of June 27 and will be concluding our mass vaccination event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 29 in accordance with the scheduled conclusion of our agreement with the State of Colorado for mass vaccine distribution,” A statement from Kevin Massey, the Communications Field Advisor with Centura Health wrote to 11 News. “We are proud to have administered more than 207,750 vaccine doses across our mass vaccination sites since their opening in March, including 42,100 doses at the Broadmoor World Arena location.”

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land
Colorado Springs native headed to Tokyo as a member of Team USA in women's Olympic skeet.
Colorado Springs native, Ft. Carson soldier shooting for Olympic gold with Team USA
english
Colorado Springs native, Ft. Carson soldier shooting for Olympic gold