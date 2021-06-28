Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Broadmoor World arena in Colorado Springs closes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs closed on Sunday.

“Centura Health has concluded the mass vaccination event at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs as of June 27 and will be concluding our mass vaccination event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 29 in accordance with the scheduled conclusion of our agreement with the State of Colorado for mass vaccine distribution,” A statement from Kevin Massey, the Communications Field Advisor with Centura Health wrote to 11 News. “We are proud to have administered more than 207,750 vaccine doses across our mass vaccination sites since their opening in March, including 42,100 doses at the Broadmoor World Arena location.”

