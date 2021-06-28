Local dermatologist reminds Coloradans to protect skin from sun this summer after seeing high rates of skin cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local dermatologist is reminding Coloradans to protect their skin from the sun this summer after seeing high rates of skin cancer.

Dr. Vinh Chung of Vanguard Skin Specialists says because Colorado has such an active population, and the state gets 300 days of sunshine, dermatologists see higher rates of skin cancer.

“We are at a higher elevation. We’re about one mile above sea level, which is one mile closer to the sun. UV here is really intense,” said Chung.

According to Vanguard Skin Specialist, 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, with more cases than lung, colon, breast, and prostate cancer all combined.

Good news is, if caught early, experts say it is completely curable. Make sure you are doing regular skin checks with a dermatologist, especially if skin cancer runs in your family.

“For everyone who lives in Colorado, putting on sunscreen should be like brushing your teeth. It needs to happen every single morning, every single day,” said Chung.

Vanguard Skin Specialists said during the pandemic, fewer people were getting their skin checked, which was a large concern because patients who delayed having treatment often ended up with more advanced cancers.

“I’m just thankful that now things are easing up. We’re seeing all those patients who had delayed having skin checks over the past year. It’s encouraging that people are coming back, and I would encourage people to see their doctors, really for anything. Not just skin cancer, but if you have a symptom, if your body isn’t feeling right, listen to your body, have it checked out,” said Chung.

Vanguard Skin Specialists reminds Coloradans to live their active lives, but make sure you’re protecting your skin while doing so, not just this summer, but all year-round. Wear sunscreen everyday, wear long sleeves and hats, and limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“If you love to run, you like to bike, you like to hike, do that but just understand that you should do it in a way where you protect your skin,” said Chung.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.