Advertisement

Local dermatologist reminds Coloradans to protect skin from sun this summer after seeing high rates of skin cancer

(Photo Source: Pixabay)
(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local dermatologist is reminding Coloradans to protect their skin from the sun this summer after seeing high rates of skin cancer.

Dr. Vinh Chung of Vanguard Skin Specialists says because Colorado has such an active population, and the state gets 300 days of sunshine, dermatologists see higher rates of skin cancer.

“We are at a higher elevation. We’re about one mile above sea level, which is one mile closer to the sun. UV here is really intense,” said Chung.

According to Vanguard Skin Specialist, 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, with more cases than lung, colon, breast, and prostate cancer all combined.

Good news is, if caught early, experts say it is completely curable. Make sure you are doing regular skin checks with a dermatologist, especially if skin cancer runs in your family.

“For everyone who lives in Colorado, putting on sunscreen should be like brushing your teeth. It needs to happen every single morning, every single day,” said Chung.

Vanguard Skin Specialists said during the pandemic, fewer people were getting their skin checked, which was a large concern because patients who delayed having treatment often ended up with more advanced cancers.

“I’m just thankful that now things are easing up. We’re seeing all those patients who had delayed having skin checks over the past year. It’s encouraging that people are coming back, and I would encourage people to see their doctors, really for anything. Not just skin cancer, but if you have a symptom, if your body isn’t feeling right, listen to your body, have it checked out,” said Chung.

Vanguard Skin Specialists reminds Coloradans to live their active lives, but make sure you’re protecting your skin while doing so, not just this summer, but all year-round. Wear sunscreen everyday, wear long sleeves and hats, and limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“If you love to run, you like to bike, you like to hike, do that but just understand that you should do it in a way where you protect your skin,” said Chung.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in rubble
Cool & Soggy Forecast
Cool week with showers and storms
Thousands of fans gathered along the stretch of road from the the Pikes Peak Gateway to Devils...
WATCH: 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomes fans back with open arms
Thousands of fans gathered along the stretch of road from the the Pikes Peak Gateway to Devils...
WATCH: 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb welcomes fans back with open arms