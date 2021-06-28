I-70 closed in both directions due to mudslide near Glenwood Canyon
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 remains closed in both directions following the second mudslide in two days near Glenwood Canyon.
According to the CDOT website, the interstate is closed for roughly 50 miles spanning from exit 87 (west of Rifle) to exit 133 (Dotsero).
The slide was first reported late Sunday afternoon. It was the second in the area in two days, with a 7-foot-deep mudslide closing I-70 for several hours Saturday night.
CDOT said Sunday evening that crews would work through the night and reassess the closure sometime Monday morning.
