I-70 closed in both directions due to mudslide near Glenwood Canyon

The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The slide pictured above is the most recent one from the 27th.(Glenwood Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 remains closed in both directions following the second mudslide in two days near Glenwood Canyon.

According to the CDOT website, the interstate is closed for roughly 50 miles spanning from exit 87 (west of Rifle) to exit 133 (Dotsero).

The slide was first reported late Sunday afternoon. It was the second in the area in two days, with a 7-foot-deep mudslide closing I-70 for several hours Saturday night.

CDOT said Sunday evening that crews would work through the night and reassess the closure sometime Monday morning.

Traffic updates can be found here.

