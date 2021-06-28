I-70 closed in both directions due to mudslide near Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 remains closed in both directions following the second mudslide in two days near Glenwood Canyon.

According to the CDOT website, the interstate is closed for roughly 50 miles spanning from exit 87 (west of Rifle) to exit 133 (Dotsero).

🚫I-70 CLOSED🚫 between Exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 87 (West Rifle) due to another mudslide in the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Motorists are asked to take the northern detour route. Check https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG for updated closure and condition information. pic.twitter.com/jMX3bGNZeV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 27, 2021

The slide was first reported late Sunday afternoon. It was the second in the area in two days, with a 7-foot-deep mudslide closing I-70 for several hours Saturday night.

CDOT said Sunday evening that crews would work through the night and reassess the closure sometime Monday morning.

Traffic updates can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.