Firefighters gain containment on several Colorado wildfires

Sylvan Fire on June 24, 2021. Fire officials say the wildfire began receiving rain late in...
Sylvan Fire on June 24, 2021. Fire officials say the wildfire began receiving rain late in that week.(Sylvan Fire official Facebook page)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:56 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are making progress on a series of wildfires burning across the state.

The 3,775-acre Sylvan Fire burning south of I-70 is now 19 percent contained, one week after it first ignited near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County.

Firefighters say the blaze has received nearly an inch of rain over the last few days -- helpful for stalling the fire’s progress but a mixed blessing in other ways.

“The wet weather brings plusses and minuses for firefighters. They can make good progress on building firelines when fire behavior is subdued, but the wet, slippery conditions make the work more difficult and increase safety concerns for driving and foot travel,” officials wrote on national firefighting website inciweb.nwcg.org.

Drier weather and a warming trend are expected to take hold by the middle of the week, and firefighters expect fire activity to pick back up dramatically as a result.

An average of 0.2" inch of rain was reported over the #SylvanFire today bringing the total to 0.89" since Thursday. The...

Posted by Sylvan Fire Information on Saturday, June 26, 2021

In another corner of the state, crews brought containment on the Oil Springs Fire to 18 percent Sunday.

That fire, burning north of Grand Junction, was started by lightning on June 18 and has scorched nearly 13,000 acres in the days since. The area is largely rural, and there are currently no evacuations.

The Wild Cow Fire, also burning north of Grand Junction, is now 73 percent contained one week after starting.

“We are making good progress containing this fire,” said Incident Commander Ross Wilmore. “With the hard work of our crews on scene, we anticipate full containment in the next few days.”

The Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County, which prompted mandatory evacuations last week when it made a run towards a few neighborhoods, is not contained. However, officials say it has not grown substantially since the middle of the week. It has burned just under 4,100 acres.

For more on each fire, click here or visit the below social media pages:

Sylvan Fire

Oil Springs Fire

Wild Cow Fire

Muddy Slide Fire

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

