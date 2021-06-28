Fargo’s Pizza to reopen for business July 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ favorite Victorian-meets-Western themed pizza is back!

We are proud to announce, Fargo's Pizza Company will reopen Friday, July 2nd at 5pm! Posted by Fargo's Pizza Company on Saturday, June 26, 2021

A staple of the city for nearly 50 years, Springs residents were stunned in December to learn the restaurant was shutting its doors indefinitely while it tried to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With ongoing COVID restrictions, it’s been increasingly difficult to operate at a profit, and, in fact, has been running at a loss,” owner Dave Levin told 11 News in a brief statement late last year.

In May, Levin was able to announce much cheerier news: the restaurant was reopening in summer 2021. He just didn’t have a firm date.

Now we know: Anyone with a craving for Fargo’s pizza, salad bar and carrot cake can get their fix starting July 2!

