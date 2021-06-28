Fargo’s Pizza to reopen for business July 2
The iconic pizza restaurant closed in December amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ favorite Victorian-meets-Western themed pizza is back!
A staple of the city for nearly 50 years, Springs residents were stunned in December to learn the restaurant was shutting its doors indefinitely while it tried to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With ongoing COVID restrictions, it’s been increasingly difficult to operate at a profit, and, in fact, has been running at a loss,” owner Dave Levin told 11 News in a brief statement late last year.
In May, Levin was able to announce much cheerier news: the restaurant was reopening in summer 2021. He just didn’t have a firm date.
Now we know: Anyone with a craving for Fargo’s pizza, salad bar and carrot cake can get their fix starting July 2!
