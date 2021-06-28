Advertisement

Fargo’s Pizza to reopen for business July 2

The iconic pizza restaurant closed in December amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Fargo's Pizza is located at 2910 E. Platte near the Citadel Mall.
Fargo's Pizza is located at 2910 E. Platte near the Citadel Mall.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ favorite Victorian-meets-Western themed pizza is back!

We are proud to announce, Fargo's Pizza Company will reopen Friday, July 2nd at 5pm!

Posted by Fargo's Pizza Company on Saturday, June 26, 2021

A staple of the city for nearly 50 years, Springs residents were stunned in December to learn the restaurant was shutting its doors indefinitely while it tried to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With ongoing COVID restrictions, it’s been increasingly difficult to operate at a profit, and, in fact, has been running at a loss,” owner Dave Levin told 11 News in a brief statement late last year.

In May, Levin was able to announce much cheerier news: the restaurant was reopening in summer 2021. He just didn’t have a firm date.

Now we know: Anyone with a craving for Fargo’s pizza, salad bar and carrot cake can get their fix starting July 2!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
6.28.21
Cooler week with showers and storms