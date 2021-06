Colorado Springs native, Ft. Carson soldier shooting for Olympic gold with Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 1st Lieutenant Amber English -- Colorado Springs native & Fort Carson soldier -- wanted to be a gymnast growing up. More than a decade later, she’s headed to Tokyo to shoot for gold in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games -- in women’s Olympic skeet.

Hear and see her amazing story in a 1 on 1 interview with 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.