Broncos great Demaryius Thomas announces retirement

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos great Demaryius Thomas is calling it a career.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” the wide receiver announced in a tweet Monday morning.

Thomas, 33, was a first-round pick for the Broncos in 2010 and was part of the 2013 and 2015 teams that went to the Super Bowl (the latter team cliniching the title).

After eight and a half years in the orange and blue, he was traded to the Houston Texans.

“You could always count on D.T. He belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what he’s meant to this organization on the field and out in the community,” President of Football Operations John Elway said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

