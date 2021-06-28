Broncos great Demaryius Thomas announces retirement

DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos great Demaryius Thomas is calling it a career.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” the wide receiver announced in a tweet Monday morning.

Thomas, 33, was a first-round pick for the Broncos in 2010 and was part of the 2013 and 2015 teams that went to the Super Bowl (the latter team cliniching the title).

“He will always hold a special place in Broncos history as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play for this franchise. We’re proud to call Demaryius a ‘Bronco for Life.’”



Pres. & CEO Joe Ellis on Demaryius Thomas: pic.twitter.com/LkHQRfmQhi — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Congratulations to Demaryius Thomas on retiring as a Denver Bronco!



Only 1 player in NFL history has equaled Demaryius’ production in catches (535), receiving yards (7,332), TD catches (51) and most impressively wins (64) over a five-year period (‘12-16):



Jerry Rice (1992-96). pic.twitter.com/EbWKQS9Ne4 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) June 28, 2021

After eight and a half years in the orange and blue, he was traded to the Houston Texans.

“You could always count on D.T. He belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what he’s meant to this organization on the field and out in the community,” President of Football Operations John Elway said.

