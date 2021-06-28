Advertisement

Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo

The man was reported missing Sunday afternoon
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data from a sonar device being towed beneath a CPW rescue boat on Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night. The rescue team recovered a body about five hours after a man was reported missing in the lake.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Park rangers pulled a body 40 feet from shore hours after a man was reported missing in Lake Pueblo.

“This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, rangers received a call for help from around 4:30 Sunday afternoon after a man disappeared in the lake while trying to retrieve a wayward pool floatie that had drifted away from shore. The man was in the Sailboard area of the lake’s north shore, just west of the dam.

“The man, reportedly wearing pants and socks but no shoes or shirt, was attempting to swim to the floatie when he disappeared. Visibility in the water where he went missing was estimated to be just 2 feet,” CPW said.

Rangers and divers searched the lake for several hours before finding a man’s body in 7 feet of water Sunday night.

The Pueblo County coroner is now working to identify the body and determine the cause of death. If he confirms the man died from drowning, it would be the eighth drowning in Colorado in 2021. Six have happened on reservoirs, lakes or ponds. Two happened in swift water.

In 2020, 34 people drowned in Colorado, the worst year on the water on record.

“They [family and friends of the victim] have our deepest sympathies,” Stadterman said. “We hate seeing a life lost so tragically.”

Swimming in Lake Pueblo is only allowed at Rock Canyon Swim Beach below the dam.

