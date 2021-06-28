Armed man gets cash, merchandise during store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man ran off with cash and merchandise after threatened a store clerk early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect walked into a store on North Academy near Austin Bluffs around 2:25 a.m. He made a beeline for the counter and while showing a weapon, ordered the clerk to hand over cash. After getting what he came for, the crook took off. The employee was not hurt.

At the time of this writing, no suspect description has been released. Police have also not named the business, just the street block. The area the crime was reported can be viewed below.

Anyone with information that can help in the case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 71-634-STOP.

