Advertisement

Armed man gets cash, merchandise during store robbery

(ap newsroom)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man ran off with cash and merchandise after threatened a store clerk early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect walked into a store on North Academy near Austin Bluffs around 2:25 a.m. He made a beeline for the counter and while showing a weapon, ordered the clerk to hand over cash. After getting what he came for, the crook took off. The employee was not hurt.

At the time of this writing, no suspect description has been released. Police have also not named the business, just the street block. The area the crime was reported can be viewed below.

Anyone with information that can help in the case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 71-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

Sylvan Fire on June 24, 2021. Fire officials say the wildfire began receiving rain late in...
Firefighters gain containment on several Colorado wildfires
Local dermatologist reminds Coloradans to protect skin from sun this summer after seeing high...
Local dermatologist reminds Coloradans to protect skin from sun this summer after seeing high rates of skin cancer
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH NOW ON THE 11 BREAKING NEWS CENTER: Mark Redwine murder trial is continuing. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012.
People in Portland, Oregon, played in fountains to try and deal with the excessive heat...
Unprecedented: Northwest U.S. heat wave builds, records fall