Amazon offering $3K signing bonus to new hires

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The new Colorado Springs Amazon warehouse, which was expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to the area, is offering a signing bonus for new hires.

The job listing says people who start by Aug. 8 will get a $3,000 signing bonus. Warehouse positions pay up to $17.50 an hour, and there are openings for all shifts. Click here to apply.

Amazon initially said the warehouse was expected to open this June, but with the end of the month just two days away, it’s not clear when the facility will officially open.

KKTV reached out to Amazon several times over the past three months asking for an updated opening date. They had not yet responded to us at the time this article was written. Colorado Springs city leaders also did not answer the same question.

We are continuing to work on this and will bring updates about the official opening as we get more information.

