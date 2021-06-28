2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation is underway in the Falcon area.

On Monday, the El paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in the 11000 block of Rodez Grove on a “Check the Welfare” call. The neighborhood is in the Falcon area close to Highway 24 and Woodmen. When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

“The names of the victims will not be released at this time pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin,” Lt. James Vidmar wrote in a press release. “We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community. This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the crime to call them at 719-520-6666.

