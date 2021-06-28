Advertisement

2 people found dead in El Paso County in the Falcon area Monday morning

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation is underway in the Falcon area.

On Monday, the El paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in the 11000 block of Rodez Grove on a “Check the Welfare” call. The neighborhood is in the Falcon area close to Highway 24 and Woodmen. When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

“The names of the victims will not be released at this time pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin,” Lt. James Vidmar wrote in a press release. “We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community. This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the crime to call them at 719-520-6666.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs police and medical personnel responded to the Country Suites near Hancock Expressway...
Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
Firefighters respond to afternoon fire at Montebello Gardens Apartment complex in northeast...
Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some...
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
redwine witness
Redwine defense trips prosecution witness over FBI statements in Colorado murder trial
The Glenwood Canyon area dealt with two mudslides over the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. The...
Eastbound I-70 back open while westbound remains closed due to mudslide near Glenwood Canyon
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Daryl Seder studies a computer screen displaying data...
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Pueblo