Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No serious injuries were reported when a small plane went down in eastern El Paso County Sunday morning.

The plane crashed shortly after 10 a.m. in the area of Falcon Highway and JD Johnson Road. Three people were on board. A spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office says the only injuries reported were minor.

The aircraft is not blocking the roadway.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

