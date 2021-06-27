Man dies in pool area at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death at a Colorado Springs hotel Sunday morning is now under investigation.

Police and firefighters were called to the Country Suites hotel near the Colorado Springs Airport just before 6 a.m. on reports of a man not breathing in the pool area. Firefighters attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.

A police sergeant tells 11 News the man had been in the hot tub, but that it’s not clear if he drowned, suffered a medical episode, or if something else happened. It is also unknown if alcohol was involved. The El Paso County coroner will determine cause of death.

The man has not been identified at the time of this writing.

