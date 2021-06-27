Advertisement

Limon denies Peyton repeat of 2A state baseball title

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Peyton Panthers rallied but fell short of repeating as 2A CHSAA baseball champions, losing 11-7 to Limon Saturday at Rawlings Complex in Pueblo.

The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Badgers. Evan Neumaier, AJ Lashley, and Brennen Myers all contributed to the rally with RBIs. Limon responded with five runs of their own in the 5th to re-take a lead they wouldn’t give up again.

“Just a special group,” Peyton head coach Kelly Nickell said following the loss. “I’ve known these kids since they were seven, so it’s just tough. After the 4th inning with nine outs to go and the lead I thought we had it. Limon is an excellent ball club and they hit the ball well.”

Peyton finishes the season with a 17-2 record.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arvada shooting suspect.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Arvada police release surveillance video and statement tied to deadly shooting
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash closes westbound Highway 24 outside of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning
C2C Nick Duran.
Air Force Academy cadet dies in a single-engine aircraft ‘mishap’ Thursday
WARNING: Graphic content. Deadly shooting by a Colorado deputy justified by DA.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body camera footage shows Colorado deputy shoot and kill suspect; DA rules the shooting was justified

Latest News

chsaa track and field
Colorado State Track and Field Championships: Day 2
CHSAA State Track and Field Championships: Day 2
Colorado State Track and Field Championships: Day 2
ROCKIES
Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M’s 5-2
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's annual Technical Inspection took place Monday at...
Pikes Peak Hill Climb kicks off race week with technical inspection