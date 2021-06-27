Limon denies Peyton repeat of 2A state baseball title

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Peyton Panthers rallied but fell short of repeating as 2A CHSAA baseball champions, losing 11-7 to Limon Saturday at Rawlings Complex in Pueblo.

The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Badgers. Evan Neumaier, AJ Lashley, and Brennen Myers all contributed to the rally with RBIs. Limon responded with five runs of their own in the 5th to re-take a lead they wouldn’t give up again.

“Just a special group,” Peyton head coach Kelly Nickell said following the loss. “I’ve known these kids since they were seven, so it’s just tough. After the 4th inning with nine outs to go and the lead I thought we had it. Limon is an excellent ball club and they hit the ball well.”

Peyton finishes the season with a 17-2 record.

