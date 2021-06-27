8 units damaged after fire starts at south Springs storage facility
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight units were damaged after a fire ignited at a Colorado Springs storage facility late Sunday morning.
The fire was reported at Securecare Self Storage off South Academy near Airport Road just after 11 a.m.
It took firefighters less than 25 minutes to get the fire out.
It’s unknown what sparked the fire, which spread from unit to unit after igniting.
“The reason why eight units [were impacted] is because they all share common walls and there’s not fire stops between them,” said CSFD spokesperson Capt. Michael Smaldino.
Firefighters expect to be at the scene for at least a few more hours.
