8 units damaged after fire starts at south Springs storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight units were damaged after a fire ignited at a Colorado Springs storage facility late Sunday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are engaged in fire fight with multiple storage units on fire pic.twitter.com/6gDAnH6MrI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021

The fire was reported at Securecare Self Storage off South Academy near Airport Road just after 11 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 777 S ACADEMY BL; SECURECARE SELF STORAGE. Engine 8 on scene of a storage unit with smoke and fire showing — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021

It took firefighters less than 25 minutes to get the fire out.

It’s unknown what sparked the fire, which spread from unit to unit after igniting.

“The reason why eight units [were impacted] is because they all share common walls and there’s not fire stops between them,” said CSFD spokesperson Capt. Michael Smaldino.

Firefighters expect to be at the scene for at least a few more hours.

