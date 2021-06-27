Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An apartment fire at the Montebello Gardens Apartments led to multiple rescues by firefighters Sunday afternoon. Right now, investigators are working to clear the scene and find out how the fire started.

CSFD tells 11 News that the first call came in just before 3:30 p.m. at the complex near Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. The fire started in one apartment, and the resident reportedly fled her home due to heavy smoke.

Two people in the building were rescued by firefighters using ladders to reach them, and at least two residents were taken to the hospital with injuries caused by smoke inhalation. Emergency response teams are evaluating other residents to make sure they are safe. Right now, firefighters do not know how many people will be displaced due to damages done to the building.

The fire was out by 4:00 p.m., but roads near the area will be closed to traffic for some time while investigators work to discern how the fire began.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information is released.

