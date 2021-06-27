Advertisement

Apartment fire leads to multiple rescues in northeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An apartment fire at the Montebello Gardens Apartments led to multiple rescues by firefighters Sunday afternoon. Right now, investigators are working to clear the scene and find out how the fire started.

CSFD tells 11 News that the first call came in just before 3:30 p.m. at the complex near Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. The fire started in one apartment, and the resident reportedly fled her home due to heavy smoke.

Two people in the building were rescued by firefighters using ladders to reach them, and at least two residents were taken to the hospital with injuries caused by smoke inhalation. Emergency response teams are evaluating other residents to make sure they are safe. Right now, firefighters do not know how many people will be displaced due to damages done to the building.

The fire was out by 4:00 p.m., but roads near the area will be closed to traffic for some time while investigators work to discern how the fire began.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain...
Police investigate shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning
Arvada shooting suspect.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Arvada police release surveillance video and statement tied to deadly shooting
Police presence near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard 6/26/2021
Man facing domestic violence charges; Shelter-in-place cancelled Saturday morning
C2C Nick Duran.
Air Force Academy cadet dies in a single-engine aircraft ‘mishap’ Thursday
File photo.
Woman reportedly carjacked coming home from work Saturday; police search for suspect and stolen vehicle

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse
Firefighters say the blaze has spread to several units at the south Colorado Springs storage...
Police: Fireworks catch fire at Springs storage facility; blaze damages 50+ units
The suspect vehicle can be seen in this photo near the corner of Corona and Cottonwood. People...
1 injured in southwest Pueblo shooting early Sunday
Two people walked away from the crash after a small aircraft went down in eastern El Paso...
Minor injuries reported after plane crashes east of Colorado Springs