1 injured in southwest Pueblo shooting early Sunday

The suspect vehicle can be seen in this photo near the corner of Corona and Cottonwood. People in the truck were allegedly shooting at the occupants of another vehicle, injuring one.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hit when people in a pickup started shooting at another vehicle in southwest Pueblo early Sunday.

Police said the call came in as drive-by at 2:20 a.m.

“Officers responded to Thames Drive ... they learned that actually shots were allegedly fired from a white pickup towards another vehicle, neither of which were on scene. Soon, however, dispatch informed officers that a shooting victim had just arrived at the ER and it was related to the call they were on,” Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted.

The victim was shot in the back by one round but is expected to recover.

Police began searching for the suspect vehicle. A couple of officers were able to track down the pickup near East Corona Avenue and Cottonwood Street, nearly 5 miles from the scene.

“The engine was still warm, and [Officer Loghan O’Hayre] could see a gun inside,” Rummel said. “Officer Alan Peil recognized the truck as one he saw leaving the area of Thames Drive before we knew anyone had been shot.”

At last report from Pueblo police, officers were working on getting a search warrant for the vehicle and had a potential suspect identified.

“The investigation is ongoing, but good work by all of the officers involved!” Rummel said.

