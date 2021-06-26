Woman reportedly carjacked coming home from work Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a carjacking that happened just after 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to the area near East San Miguel Street and Potter Drive in regards to a carjacking. When officers arrived, the victim told officers she “was just getting home from work when she was approached by an unknown black male”.

When the woman got out of her car the suspect reportedly demanded her keys and later took them from her.

The car was last seen heading westbound.

At the time this article was written there was no suspect description available and no one was in custody. A description of the vehicle is also unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

