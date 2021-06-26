Advertisement

Upcoming mobile vaccination sites in Colorado

Vaccine bus makes its return
Vaccine bus makes its return(Taylor Burke)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here to view upcoming COVID-19 “mobile vaccine bus stops” in Colorado.

Late night options are also available at many of the retail pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program for COVID-19 vaccination, including Walgreens, CVS, Safeway, King Soopers, and Costco.

Vaccines are free, and no insurance, ID, or appointment are required to get vaccinated. Coloradans can find vaccines near them at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder

