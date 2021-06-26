Police asking residents to avoid area near Astrozon and South Powers in Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are asking people to avoid the area near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard for a “police presence”.
According to police, a man is refusing to come out of the house after a domestic disturbance.
At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this as soon as we get more information.
