Police asking residents to avoid area near Astrozon and South Powers in Colorado Springs

Police presence near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard 6/26/2021
Police presence near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard 6/26/2021(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are asking people to avoid the area near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard for a “police presence”.

According to police, a man is refusing to come out of the house after a domestic disturbance.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this as soon as we get more information.

