Police asking residents to avoid area near Astrozon and South Powers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are asking people to avoid the area near Astrozon Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard for a “police presence”.

Police activity occurring in the 2700 block of Triple Crown Way. Please avoid the area and media can stage at Mason Way and Julep Drive @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 26, 2021

According to police, a man is refusing to come out of the house after a domestic disturbance.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this as soon as we get more information.

