Grand Junction police shoot and kill a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at people

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after police in Grand Junction shot and killed a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at people.

The incident happened at about 9:50 in the morning on Friday. Police received a report that a person with a gun at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of SCL Health St. Mary’s was pointing the weapon at employees. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office provided some information on the incident, but they did not include how long it took for officers to get to the building.

When officers did arrive at the scene, the suspect was shot and killed by police. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

Investigators are seeking information and video of this incident. Anyone with information or video of this incident, please call the witness tip line at (970) 244-3526.

The investigation is being handled by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

