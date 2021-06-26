Colorado State Track and Field Championships: Day 2

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Track & Field Championships are where records are broken and history is made in the high school ranks. Day two saw a ton of action, in between weather delays.

In 4A, Shayla Padilla, a senior from Pueblo west took the high jump crown. Padilla cleared 5′6″ to take the gold. It’s a family affair for Shayla, her brother won the state high jump title just two years ago.

“When Cisco won state that year, I told myself Im gonna win state because he’s my role model and I look up to him. We have this wall of champions at our school. He was up on it and I told myself, I was like ‘i want to be right next to him. Padilla and Padilla. And it’s an honor.” Padilla said.

Pueblo West has a new state champ!



Shayla Padilla clears 5' 6", and wins the 4A girls high jump title.@cyclonespwhs pic.twitter.com/tcdSb9hRzo — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) June 25, 2021

The Classical Academy is having a great meet so far. Anna Willis gave the Titans some big points with her Pole Vault win. The freshman cleared 12′6″ for the gold. The 4th Willis to win at state, Anna also comes from a family full of big stage winners. Friday, she was hoping to break her sisters state record, but the wind was not on her side.

”It was like the pole vaulting gods didn’t like me today. But it’s okay, things happen. Next year that’ll definitely be a goal for me. My goal wasn’t really to win though, my goal was just to clear a bar and score points for my team. But yeah, I’m just really grateful.” said Willis.

The 800-meter is not for the faint of heart, but Colorado Springs Christian Junior Isabel Case made it look easy. She topped the podium Friday finishing a whole 2 seconds before any of her competition.

”It means a lot. this is actually my first year at state in my whole life. It’s pretty cool being out here, so this is definitely going to be very memorable. CSCS was never on the charts for anything pretty much, so it’s pretty cool to finally be making appearances at state.”

The State championships wrap up Saturday.

