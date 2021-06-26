Colorado Springs police investigate shooting Saturday morning
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 near East Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive in Colorado Springs.
Police confirmed with 11 news one person was killed. No other information was available at the time this article was written but we will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.
