Colorado Springs man wins $100,000 jackpot, 2nd major jackpot this month in Cripple Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is the second person from Olympic City USA to hit a major jackpot in Cripple Creek this month!

Michael Gary Harris scored $102,000 while playing the “Monopoly” slot machine at McGill’s.

“I always wanted to win something big, I just didn’t expect it to be this!” Harris said.

McGill’s Hotel and Casino just opened to overnight guests on June 15 following renovations.

Harris isn’t the only one to win big in Cripple Creek during the month of June. A Colorado Springs woman recently won more than $500,000 at Wildwood Casino.

