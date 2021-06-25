Water is a limited resource; Summertime “water wise” tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s hot and dry summers can strain it’s natural water source, which is why Colorado Springs Utilities offers irrigation rebates and asks customers to remember the below “water wise” tips.

“We all share the same resource,” said water conservation specialist Catherine Moravec. “We all rely upon water for our quality of life, so being careful with it and wise with it is very important.”

For CSU customers, the largest household use of water is irrigation, accounting for about 35% of water use in an average home. Experts say, you may not need to run your sprinklers as much as you think this summer.

Here are CSU’s tips on how to get the most out of using less water, which can also help keep your bill down:

Irrigate just 3 days a week, before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Irrigating before or after the hottest daytime hours reduces evaporation. This allows landscapes to retain more water than they would in the middle of the day, and therefore it reduces the need to water more later. Check your irrigation equipment for leaks or other issues, and make necessary repairs. Leaky or broken systems can waste water. Consider replacing irrigation equipment more than 15 years old. Newer equipment often uses water more efficiently. more than 15 years old. Newer equipment often uses water more efficiently. Click here for rebate information, including a list of qualifying equipment and the application.

Colorado Springs gets all its water from the Colorado River Basin, a source shared with other areas. The utility company would like to have 3 years worth of water for customers saved, but the storage is just shy of that with 2.5 years worth saved.

“We did have a nice wet spring here on the front range, which does help us not stress as much on the storage,” said CSU’s Jennifer Kemp. “On the western slope, it’s a very different scenario. They are experiencing extreme drought, so we are carefully monitoring that situation now and planning accordingly.”

CSU has an educational and interactive conservation center on Mesa Road, near Garden of the Gods. Click here for more water conservation information.

