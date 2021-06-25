WATCH: Governor Polis announces fourth Colorado Comeback Cash winner and third round of scholarship winners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the fourth $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash vaccine drawing and the third round of scholarship winners. Five students will reportedly be winners of $50,000.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1:20 p.m. Friday. You can watch the press conference below:

Gov. Polis Announces Comeback Cash Winner, Scholarship Winners COMEBACK CASH: I’m excited to announce the next $1 million winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing AND our next five $50,000 scholarship winners! If you want a shot at winning, all you have to do is get vaccinated! Visit ColoradoComebackCash.com for more information. Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Friday, June 25, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.