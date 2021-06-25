WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Arvada police release surveillance video and statement tied to deadly shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Arvada Police released a video statement and surveillance video tied to the deadly shooting this week that claimed the lives of a good Samaritan, police officer and suspect.

WARNING: The video can be viewed at the top of this article. It contains graphic content.

The shooting happened on Monday in Olde Town Arvada on Monday. Police also released their timeline of events that can be viewed at the bottom of this article. According to police, Officer Beesley was dispatched to a suspicious person call at about 1:30 in the afternoon. When Officer Beesley was walking in the area of Weber Street, the suspect got a semi-automatic shotgun and ran after Officer Beesley. Arvada Police say that when Officer Beesley stopped to turn, he was shot “immediately” by the suspect. The police timeline then states that the suspect shot out the windows of the officer’s car, returned to his truck and grabbed an AR-15. The suspect went back to Olde Town Square with the AR-15 when he was confronted by the good Samaritan. The good Samaritan was armed with a handgun and shot the suspect.

Police say that a responding Arvada officer encountered the good Samaritan ad that the good Samaritan was “holding the suspect’s AR-15.” That’s when the responding officer shot the good Samaritan.

The following a statement sent out by the family of the good Samaritan identified as Johnny Hurley. Arvada police have said if not for the actions of Hurley, more people would have died:

“Our beloved son and brother Johnny is no more. We loved him dearly. May he rest in peace. Before Johnny engaged in a clear-eyed response to a dire situation, he was already a wonderful human being with a great enthusiasm for life. Johnny had an inquiring mind, independent spirit, and strong principles, though he was beholden to no single cause or belief. He called out injustice when he saw it. He brought joy to many people and looked for the good in others. Moving forward without Johnny feels impossible. We are so proud of him.

We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love from the community and are grateful for the support of the Arvada Police Department and their partners. We don’t yet have all of the information about what happened to Johnny, and we look forward to learning the outcome of a thorough and independent investigation.

As a family, we ask that there not be speculation in the media while the facts are being determined. It helps no one. We ask that our privacy be respected while our grief is still so fresh. We ask that any media inquiries be directed to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.”

The following is a timeline of events from Arvada Police:

• 12:49pm – The suspect’s brother calls asking for a welfare check because his brother was going to “do something crazy.”

• 1:08pm -Officer Beesley and another Arvada PD Officer attempted to contact the suspect at his residence, to check his welfare as requested. They are unable to make contact with him, and clear from the call for service at 1:18pm.

• 1:17pm – Dispatch receives a suspicious person call in the Olde Town Square.

• 1:30pm – Officer Beesley is dispatched to the suspicious person call, arriving at the Olde Town Square at 1:31pm.

• Officer Beesley parked on Webster Street and walked through an alley toward the Olde Town Square.

o As Officer Beesley walked westbound, the suspect pulled into the area in a truck and parked behind him.

o The suspect got out of his truck with a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun, ran after Officer Beesley and yelled at him.

o Officer Beesley stopped, turned and immediately was shot twice by the suspect.

o Officer Beesley did not reach for his gun and takes no defensive action – he simply turns in response to the suspect who then shoots and kills him.

o The suspect then shot out the windows of patrol cars parked in the area and into the air.

o The suspect ran back to his truck and retrieved an AR-15.

o The suspect ran back towards the Olde Town Square with the long gun, where he was confronted by Mr. Hurley.

o Mr. Hurley then shot the suspect with a handgun.

o A responding Arvada Police Officer then encountered Mr. Hurley, who was holding the suspect’s AR-15. The officer shot him.

Further investigation revealed the following:

Arvada PD investigators recovered a document written by the suspect which contained the following statements:

• “My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers”

• “We the people were never your enemy, but we are now”

• “This is what you get, you are the people who are expendable”

• “Hundreds of you pigs should be killed daily”

• “Today I will kill as many Arvada officers as I possibly can”

• “I just hope I don’t die without killing any of you pigs”

The suspect goes on to express that this is his way of holding law enforcement accountable.

The APD would like to highlight the following:

Mr. Hurley is a hero. He saved numerous lives to include civilians and other Arvada Police Officers.

The Arvada Police Department understands and appreciates the public’s interest in the events that resulted in the tragic loss of Officer Gordon Beesley and the hero Johnny Hurley. We want to be clear that although these two deaths unfolded as part of the same incident, they are being investigated separately.

Arvada PD is handling the investigation into Officer Beesley’s death. Colorado law mandates that a multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team (or “CIRT”) investigates Mr. Hurley’s death. The CIRT investigation is being conducted by skilled, independent investigators under the authority of District Attorney Alexis King. These experienced CIRT investigators are working tirelessly through a deliberate and meticulous process to determine all of the facts surrounding Mr. Hurley’s death with certainty.

Arvada PD is not a part of the CIRT investigation into Mr. Hurley’s death. As a law enforcement agency, we must protect the independence and integrity of this complex and ongoing investigation as witnesses continue to be interviewed and evidence collected.

Arvada PD views Mr. Hurley’s actions as heroic; it is clear that he intervened in an active shooting that unfolded quickly in a busy commercial area in the middle of the day, and that he did so without hesitation. Mr. Hurley’s actions certainly saved others from serious injury or death.

Finally, it is clear that the suspect bears responsibility for this tragic sequence of events. To protect the investigation, and consistent with CIRT protocols and applicable legal and ethical rules, Arvada PD will not comment further on the CIRT investigation until after it has been completed.

At District Attorney King’s request, all media or other inquiries about the CIRT investigation should be directed to her office.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.