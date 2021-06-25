State offering new mobile vaccine clinic bus stops, late night vaccine sit hours
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the July goal to get 70% vaccinated. They are providing several community clinics across the state, like including Denver PrideFest, Country Jam, new mobile vaccine bus stops, and late-night options at the Ball Arena Community Vaccination site (Monday and Tuesday from 1-9 p.m).
The clinics will be happening at the following locations:
Saturday, June 26
LAST DAY -- Country Jam (Mesa County)
- 2-8 p.m.
- 1065 Highway 6 & 50 Mack, CO 81525
DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246
NEW BUS STOP -- Chapman Park
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 300 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144
NEW BUS STOP -- City of Estes Park
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 170 Macgregor Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517
9Health Be Well Awards
- 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- 8200 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80238
9Health Center for African American Health
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207
9Health Christ Community Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 8085 E Hampden Ave. Denver, CO 80231
9Health MLK Rec Center
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207
9Health Restoration of Life Church
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 567 Marquette Dr., Security, CO 80911
Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 2836 Welton St., Denver, CO 80205
Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Camp-Aurora
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 111 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
Sterling Colorado- Old Sykes Building
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 777 4th St., Sterling CO
Now Faith Church
- Noon - 3 p.m.
- 5290 Kittredge St., Denver, CO 80239
2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
Gunnison Farmers Market
- 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230
Sunday, June 27
DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246
9Health Barnum Rec Center
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219
9Health Vietnamese Buddhist Temple
- 1-6 p.m.
- 2540 W. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80219
Los Comales Market - Farmers Market
- 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
- 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
New Life Christian Center
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 12505 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239
2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
St Mark Lutheran Church
- Noon - 2 p.m.
- 111 E. Del Mar Cir., Aurora, CO 80011
Walmart Parking Lot
- 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
- 3301 Tower Rd., Aurora, CO 80011
Community Banks of Colorado
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 1100 N. Main St., Gunnison, CO 81230
Casa Blanca Park
- Noon - 6 p.m.
- Center, CO 81125
St Joseph’s Catholic Church
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 230 N 3rd St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
Monday, June 28
9Health Swansea Rec Center
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 2650 E 49th Ave., Denver, CO 80216
A C Enterprises LLC / Ivywild School
- 4-6 p.m.
- 1604 S Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Chambers Place Shopping Center
- Noon - 7 p.m.
- 4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
Tuesday, June 29
NEW BUS STOP -- Washington County Event Center nearby location
- 7 a.m. - noon
- 511 W 2nd St., Akron, CO 80720
9Health MLK Rec Center
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207
A C Enterprises LLC / Trinity UMC Food Pantry
- 1-3 p.m.
- 701 N 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904
St. Mary’s Hospital
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 2635 N 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
San Luis Valley Early Childhood Council
- Noon - 7 p.m.
- 401 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101
Estes Industries
- Noon - 6 p.m.
- 1295 H Street, Penrose, CO 81240
Lucero Library
- 1-4 p.m.
- 2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005
Wednesday, June 30
9Health Barnum Rec Center
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219
Addis Kidan Evangelical Church
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 2220 S Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014
Community Hospital
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 2351 G Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Freedom Park
- Noon - 7 p.m.
- 300 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards, CO 81632
Lamb Library
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005
Springs Rescue Missions
- 4 - 7 p.m.
- 5 West Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Ridley’s Market
- 1- 4:30 p.m.
- 210 Crest Wood Dr., Gypsum, CO 81637
Family Dollar
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 217 Spruce St., La Jara, CO 81140
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
