State offering new mobile vaccine clinic bus stops, late night vaccine sit hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the July goal to get 70% vaccinated. They are providing several community clinics across the state, like including Denver PrideFest, Country Jam, new mobile vaccine bus stops, and late-night options at the Ball Arena Community Vaccination site (Monday and Tuesday from 1-9 p.m).

The clinics will be happening at the following locations:

Saturday, June 26

LAST DAY -- Country Jam (Mesa County)

2-8 p.m.

1065 Highway 6 & 50 Mack, CO 81525

DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246

NEW BUS STOP -- Chapman Park

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

300 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144

NEW BUS STOP -- City of Estes Park

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

170 Macgregor Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517

9Health Be Well Awards

3:30-6:30 p.m.

8200 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80238

9Health Center for African American Health

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207

9Health Christ Community Church

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

8085 E Hampden Ave. Denver, CO 80231

9Health MLK Rec Center

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207

9Health Restoration of Life Church

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

567 Marquette Dr., Security, CO 80911

Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2836 Welton St., Denver, CO 80205

Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Camp-Aurora

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

111 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

Sterling Colorado- Old Sykes Building

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

777 4th St., Sterling CO

Now Faith Church

Noon - 3 p.m.

5290 Kittredge St., Denver, CO 80239

2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

Gunnison Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230

Sunday, June 27

DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246

9Health Barnum Rec Center

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219

9Health Vietnamese Buddhist Temple

1-6 p.m.

2540 W. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80219

Los Comales Market - Farmers Market

11 a.m. -7 p.m.

513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

New Life Christian Center

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

12505 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239

2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

St Mark Lutheran Church

Noon - 2 p.m.

111 E. Del Mar Cir., Aurora, CO 80011

Walmart Parking Lot

11 a.m. -7 p.m.

3301 Tower Rd., Aurora, CO 80011

Community Banks of Colorado

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1100 N. Main St., Gunnison, CO 81230

Casa Blanca Park

Noon - 6 p.m.

Center, CO 81125

St Joseph’s Catholic Church

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

230 N 3rd St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Monday, June 28

9Health Swansea Rec Center

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

2650 E 49th Ave., Denver, CO 80216

A C Enterprises LLC / Ivywild School

4-6 p.m.

1604 S Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Chambers Place Shopping Center

Noon - 7 p.m.

4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239

Tuesday, June 29

NEW BUS STOP -- Washington County Event Center nearby location

7 a.m. - noon

511 W 2nd St., Akron, CO 80720

9Health MLK Rec Center

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207

A C Enterprises LLC / Trinity UMC Food Pantry

1-3 p.m.

701 N 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904

St. Mary’s Hospital

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2635 N 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

San Luis Valley Early Childhood Council

Noon - 7 p.m.

401 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101

Estes Industries

Noon - 6 p.m.

1295 H Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Lucero Library

1-4 p.m.

2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Wednesday, June 30

9Health Barnum Rec Center

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219

Addis Kidan Evangelical Church

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2220 S Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Community Hospital

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2351 G Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Freedom Park

Noon - 7 p.m.

300 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards, CO 81632

Lamb Library

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Springs Rescue Missions

4 - 7 p.m.

5 West Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Ridley’s Market

1- 4:30 p.m.

210 Crest Wood Dr., Gypsum, CO 81637

Family Dollar

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

217 Spruce St., La Jara, CO 81140

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

