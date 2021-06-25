Advertisement

State offering new mobile vaccine clinic bus stops, late night vaccine sit hours

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the July goal to get 70% vaccinated. They are providing several community clinics across the state, like including Denver PrideFest, Country Jam, new mobile vaccine bus stops, and late-night options at the Ball Arena Community Vaccination site (Monday and Tuesday from 1-9 p.m).

The clinics will be happening at the following locations:

Saturday, June 26

LAST DAY -- Country Jam (Mesa County)

  • 2-8 p.m.
  • 1065 Highway 6 & 50 Mack, CO 81525

DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246

NEW BUS STOP -- Chapman Park

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 300 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144

NEW BUS STOP -- City of Estes Park

  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 170 Macgregor Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517

9Health Be Well Awards

  • 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • 8200 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80238

9Health Center for African American Health

  • 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207

9Health Christ Community Church

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 8085 E Hampden Ave. Denver, CO 80231

9Health MLK Rec Center

  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207

9Health Restoration of Life Church

  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 567 Marquette Dr., Security, CO 80911

Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 2836 Welton St., Denver, CO 80205

Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Camp-Aurora

  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 111 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

Sterling Colorado- Old Sykes Building

  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 777 4th St., Sterling CO

Now Faith Church

  • Noon - 3 p.m.
  • 5290 Kittredge St., Denver, CO 80239

2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

Gunnison Farmers Market

  • 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230

Sunday, June 27

DENVER PRIDEFEST EVENT -- Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246

9Health Barnum Rec Center

  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • 360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219

9Health Vietnamese Buddhist Temple

  • 1-6 p.m.
  • 2540 W. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80219

Los Comales Market - Farmers Market

  • 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

New Life Christian Center

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 12505 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239

2021 NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

St Mark Lutheran Church

  • Noon - 2 p.m.
  • 111 E. Del Mar Cir., Aurora, CO 80011

Walmart Parking Lot

  • 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • 3301 Tower Rd., Aurora, CO 80011

Community Banks of Colorado

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 1100 N. Main St., Gunnison, CO 81230

Casa Blanca Park

  • Noon - 6 p.m.
  • Center, CO 81125

St Joseph’s Catholic Church

  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 230 N 3rd St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Monday, June 28

9Health Swansea Rec Center

  • 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 2650 E 49th Ave., Denver, CO 80216

A C Enterprises LLC / Ivywild School

  • 4-6 p.m.
  • 1604 S Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Chambers Place Shopping Center

  • Noon - 7 p.m.
  • 4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239

Tuesday, June 29

NEW BUS STOP -- Washington County Event Center nearby location

  • 7 a.m. - noon
  • 511 W 2nd St., Akron, CO 80720

9Health MLK Rec Center

  • 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 3880 Newport St., Denver, CO 80207

A C Enterprises LLC / Trinity UMC Food Pantry

  • 1-3 p.m.
  • 701 N 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904

St. Mary’s Hospital

  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 2635 N 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

San Luis Valley Early Childhood Council

  • Noon - 7 p.m.
  • 401 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101

Estes Industries

  • Noon - 6 p.m.
  • 1295 H Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Lucero Library

  • 1-4 p.m.
  • 2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Wednesday, June 30

9Health  Barnum Rec Center

  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • 360 Hooker St., Denver, CO 80219

Addis Kidan Evangelical Church

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • 2220 S Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Community Hospital

  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 2351 G Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Freedom Park

  • Noon - 7 p.m.
  • 300 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards, CO 81632

Lamb Library

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • 2525 S Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Springs Rescue Missions

  • 4 - 7 p.m.
  • 5 West Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Ridley’s Market

  • 1- 4:30 p.m.
  • 210 Crest Wood Dr., Gypsum, CO 81637

Family Dollar

  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 217 Spruce St., La Jara, CO 81140

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

