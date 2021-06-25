Sister of 7-Eleven shooting victim: “it’s just so hard”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are hearing from the family of a 7-Eleven employee who was shot and killed last week.

Police say Roberto Delgado Cruz shot and killed Dominique Smith last week at the 7-Eleven off East Fountain Boulevard.

His sister, Iris Smith, told 11 News she and her family are still in disbelief. She says it doesn’t seem fair for someone like him to be killed like this.

“He wanted a family, and now he can’t have a family,” she said. “His life was taken from him and it’s just so hard. Whatever a person’s reason was, no one deserves to take someone’s life like that.”

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. last Thursday. Police say when they arrived, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

According to the affidavit, police say there was an argument between the two over whether the suspect may have allegedly stolen some items from the store earlier in the week. Court papers say the two went outside the store and the suspect shot him.

Iris Smith says Dominique was a ‘gentle giant’ and loved by many. This is also evident in the numerous condolences posted on the GoFundMe page that the manager of the store set up for him.

“This man always had me in a good mood leaving the store. He would let me vent and listened and always cheered me up with his positive attitude. God bless him and his family,” one post reads.

His sister says she will miss his sense of humor, his kindness, and just who he was overall. She adds a lot of people feel the same way.

“This crazy thing that has happened to my brother and so many people have reached out,” she said. “And I think, we think, as a family, this is our feelings..but we are getting the same things from strangers.”

The family is hoping for justice for Dominique. He worked for 7-Eleven for about four years.

The suspect is currently in jail on no bond. 11 News checked court records and he did not have a criminal record before the shooting. We are also waiting to hear an update from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

