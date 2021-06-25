Serious crash closes westbound Highway 24 outside of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed westbound Highway 24 just to the east of Colorado Springs on Friday.

The Colorado Department of transportation announced both directions were closed at about 3 p.m. between Brookings Drive and Constitution Avenue. At about 3:15 p.m. the department said only westbound was closed.

11 News has a call out to Colorado State Patrol for more information on injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

It isn’t clear how long the westbound side of the highway will be closed. Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major traffic incident.

CHFD on scene serious accident blocking traffic, Constitution/Hwy 24. Alternate routes suggested. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.