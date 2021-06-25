Advertisement

Serious crash closes westbound Highway 24 outside of Colorado Springs

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed westbound Highway 24 just to the east of Colorado Springs on Friday.

The Colorado Department of transportation announced both directions were closed at about 3 p.m. between Brookings Drive and Constitution Avenue. At about 3:15 p.m. the department said only westbound was closed.

11 News has a call out to Colorado State Patrol for more information on injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

It isn’t clear how long the westbound side of the highway will be closed. Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major traffic incident.

