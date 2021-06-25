Salvation Army hosting Colorado proud farmer’s market Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local farmer’s markets are back! The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps is hosting a Colorado proud farmers market Friday, and anyone who shows up can sample crops for free.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 208 Cunningham Drive in Colorado Springs.

All the businesses that are attending are reportedly already paid for, so those who attend will be able to get produce at no charge.

