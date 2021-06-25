Advertisement

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government’s pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suspected of throwing a knife at another man in Pueblo.
Suspect reportedly throws a knife that stuck in the side of a man’s head; victim tried driving himself to a Pueblo ER
A building has partially collapsed near Miami.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Suspects in the death of a Pueblo woman.
Missing Pueblo woman found dead on the side of a New Mexico road; 2 suspects arrested
Drawing is June 24!
2021 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
WARNING: Graphic content. Deadly shooting by a Colorado deputy justified by DA.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body camera footage shows Colorado deputy shoot and kill suspect; DA rules the shooting was justified

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence is defending his role in certifying the results of the 2020...
Pence ‘proud’ of his role certifying 2020 election results
Britney Spears pleads for conservatorship to end.
Britney Spears’ public support may not mean much in court
A proposal picture goes viral when the person who took it seeks out the couple on social media.
Tourist takes photo of beachside proposal, finds couple through Twitter
In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice...
AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing