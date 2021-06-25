Police: Man in the hospital after getting shot at least once

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Thursday. Police were called out to the area near Lelaray Street and Eagle View Drive on reports of a man who had been shot.

When police got on scene they reportedly found a man with at least one gunshot and was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim is being treated for “wounds to his hand and torso”.

Police are currently investigating and no arrests have been made. If you have any information on this case call police right away at 719-444-0000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

