Kelsie Schelling memorial park bench dedication happening on July 4

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Pueblo and the family of Kelsie Schelling will come together on July 4 to dedicate a park bench in her honor.

The bench dedication will that place at 11 a.m. at City Park, adjacent to the kiddie rides. Law enforcement in the area encourages the public to attended and show support for the Schelling family.

In March, Shelling’s boyfriend at the time she disappeared was found guilty of first-degree murder.

In a press release, Pueblo police say Kelsie was not from the Pueblo area, but many residents connected to her:

“The loss of Kelsie Schelling had a tremendous impact on the Pueblo community. Although Kelsie was not from the Pueblo area, Puebloans connected with her. The community felt the pain of the loss of such a beautiful young woman. From the time of her initial disappearance to the reading of the verdict, community members supported efforts to locate Kelsie and to bring her killer to justice. Understanding that connection, it is our hope that the park bench will provide her family and our community with a peaceful setting to honor Kelsie and reflect upon her life.”

We will update this article as we get more information.

