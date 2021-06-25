Good samaritan calls Loveland police for dog locked inside a hot car

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - Loveland police rescued a Doberman Pinscher puppy from a vehicle parked at the Walmart in the area Wednesday.

A resident reportedly called police who saw the puppy “who was tethered in the back seat, whimpering and straining to get air from a partially opened window”. When officers responded the front passenger window of the truck was reportedly open just enough for officers to squeeze their arm through and trip the lock.

Once the puppy was out of the car a Larimer County Animal Control Officer put them inside her air-conditioned van and got a big ol’ smooch from the puppy.

The animal control officer reportedly took temperature readings inside the truck that ranged from 114 degrees to 140 degrees and says the puppy would have died in the car before the owner was reached. The owner has reportedly been cited for unlawfully confining an animal in a vehicle.

Loveland police says under Colorado Law, anyone can break into a vehicle if an animal is in jeopardy if:

You make every attempt to locate the owner.

You contact Animal Protection & Control at 970.226.3647 ext. 7 or call police at 911 or 970.667.2151.

You provide Animal Protection & Control or police with a detailed description and location of the vehicle.

IF you remove the animal from the vehicle, you are responsible for that animal. You must remain close to the vehicle until law enforcement arrives.

IF you remove the animal from the vehicle and it requires immediate medical attention, you must contact law enforcement and leave a note on the vehicle.

