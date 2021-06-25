Colorado woman reportedly missing after Miami condo collapse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman from Colorado is reportedly among the missing after a condo building collapsed in Florida on Thursday.

The law firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck confirmed with 11 News Michael Stratton’s wife, Cassondra, is the one listed as missing from the Miami apartment.

It is still unknown why the building collapsed. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

