Colorado woman reportedly missing after Miami condo collapse

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman from Colorado is reportedly among the missing after a condo building collapsed in Florida on Thursday.

The law firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck confirmed with 11 News Michael Stratton’s wife, Cassondra, is the one listed as missing from the Miami apartment.

It is still unknown why the building collapsed. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

