Colorado Springs wedding venue expecting record-breaking year after 2020 weddings were pushed back or canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs wedding venue is expecting a record-breaking year after many 2020 weddings were either pushed back or canceled due to the pandemic.

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club said more than 50 of their weddings were impacted by the pandemic. Most of those weddings were pushed back farther into 2020, or rescheduled for 2021. Some had smaller ceremonies, or canceled their wedding altogether.

“It was truly devastating for us. It was heart-wrenching when we had to tell parents, wedding parties, brides, grooms, partners. We had to tell them, I’m sorry we can’t do this,” said Denise Perkins of Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.

Officials said in 2019, they had the most weddings ever booked at the resort. But, they expect 2021 to exceed 2019 numbers with a record-breaking year.

“It was really heartwarming to get back into the swing of things when people could dance again, when people could be close together again,” said Perkins.

Resort officials also expect more guests will attend weddings this year, after a year of restrictions and lockdowns. There are already weddings at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club scheduled for 2023.

