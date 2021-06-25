CDOT set to begin bridge replacement on US 285 in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on a new project that will reportedly replace a bridge on US 285 over South Fork of South Platte. This project is in Park County, which is a little over an hour west of Colorado Springs. CDOT says they will be working on multiple locations to include US 285 between Highway 22 and the Highway 24 exits, and at CO 9 and Highway 24 where they connect with US 285.

An exact map of the locations can be found at the top of this article.

The work is expected to happen on July 6 and be completed in the fall. According to CDOT, a full detour will be in place from August through October.

In a press release, CDOT says, “Work will require a three-month full closure on US 285 with an offsite detour utilizing CO 9 and US 24. Work will include rebuilding the approaches to the bridge and replacing the guardrail. Work will also include wetland mitigation and a stream diversion utilized to complete the bridgework. The project will consist of one bridge replacement, bridge rail, and guardrail replacement, and roadway reconstruction for the bridge approach. This project will benefit motorists by making the bridge safer and improving the driving experience”.

Drivers should expect nightly work Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 6 until July 17. Single lanes and shoulder closures will be happening during the project.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect brief travel delays.

Click here to read more about the project.

