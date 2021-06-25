Advertisement

Air Force Academy cadet dies in a single-engine aircraft mishap Thursday

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to officials, an Air Force Academy cadet died in a “single-engine aircraft mishap” in Texas on Thursday.

The name of the cadet will be released after their next-of-kin is notified.

The incident is currently under investigation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

