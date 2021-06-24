U.S. Air Force Academy welcomes future cadets on “I-Day”
More than 1100 enrollees enter basic training to become USAFA cadets
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force academy welcomed its incoming class of soon-to-be cadets on what’s known as “I-Day” at the Academy in Colorado Springs.
Watch the sights, scenes & sounds in a recap with 11 News reporter Melissa Henry & digital anchor Jon Wiener.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.