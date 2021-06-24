Advertisement

Testimony: Photos ruined father-son bond before Dylan Redwine’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) (KKTV) - The older son of a father on trial for his other son’s murder in Colorado has testified in court.

The Denver Post reported that Cory Redwine said Wednesday that compromising photos of their father, Mark Redwine, were discovered that damaged the relationship with his brother, Dylan Redwine. The photos showed the father dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces.

Mark Redwine is on trial in the killing of his son. Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012 near Durango during a court-ordered visit with his father. The father told investigators he left his son home alone so he could run errands and returned to find him missing.

Watch video of the testimony above.

Watch other highlights from Corey’s testimony below, including when Corey says he “still loves his father” and a heated exchange between trial attorneys and judge over lines of questioning. “This is a very emotional case...people are going to upset.” - Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police
Deadly bicycle crash. Photo taken June 15, 2021.
Cyclist dies following a Crash in Colorado Springs at Academy and Constitution

Latest News

Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to...
Man with knife sticking out of his head drove self to ER; suspect arrested by Pueblo police
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
The civilian from "Colorado Ped Patrol" told police she livestreamed her confrontation with the...
Police: Woodland Park man arrested for child exploitation following civilian online sting
Tracking storms today, much cooler this weekend
Warm day with a few storms