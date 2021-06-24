Missing Pueblo woman found dead on the side of a New Mexico road; 2 suspects arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are suspected of killing a Pueblo woman and dumping her body on the side of a road in New Mexico.

11 News learned of the murder case on Thursday. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting the body of Amber Deck was found on the side of a road in Pecos, NM on May 21. Pecos is about 80 miles northeast of Albuquerque and just off of I-25. Deck had been reported missing out of Pueblo a day before her body was discovered.

According to police, Roy Slagle and Sean Pearce are believed to be responsible for her murder. Slagle is accused of first-degree murder while Pearce is facing a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Both men were arrested on Thursday.

“The investigation determined that Deck was murdered at a business on the south side of Pueblo and transported to New Mexico,” police wrote in a release. “Slagle has an extensive criminal record with numerous arrests and convictions for Burglary, Theft, Aggravated Robbery with Intent to Kill, Felony Assault, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Felony Menacing, Introduction of Contraband, Escape, and Parole Violation.”

