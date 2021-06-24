Police: Woodland Park man arrested for child exploitation following civilian online sting

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Woodland Park man is facing multiple charges after an civilian vigilante organization tipped officers off that he was allegedly sending children sexually explicit photos and messages.

Police say they received a call over the weekend from a woman who said she had been posing as a young teen online and talking to a 42-year-old man.

“Suspect Robert Elliott ... had sent explicit text messages and pictures to the reporting party that was posing as the 13-year-old,” police said in a press release.

The woman also told officers she was currently with a camera crew at the Woodland Parks Starbucks livestreaming a confrontation with Elliott.

Police arrested Elliott on an unrelated warrant. After reviewing hundreds of text messages from Elliott, police say he faces the following charges: sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Police say the citizen identified herself as part of civilian group Colorado Ped Patrol. 11 News sister station CBS Denver did a report with the group’s founder earlier this month. He told CBS Denver he put his Westminster-based window washing company hold three month ago to dedicate himself to catching online predators full time.

According to the CBS Denver report, members will do what the citizen in the Woodland Park case did: go onto social media sites, pretend to be teens, chat with the men who contact them, exchange messages and arrange a meeting.

“When the men show up, they are confronted by Fellows and his supporters — who livestream the confrontations to thousands of followers via Youtube,” CBS Denver wrote.

Police told CBS Denver they strongly discourage civilians from taking on internet predators and to contact law enforcement instead.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.