Advertisement

Police: Woodland Park man arrested for child exploitation following civilian online sting

The civilian from "Colorado Ped Patrol" told police she livestreamed her confrontation with the...
The civilian from "Colorado Ped Patrol" told police she livestreamed her confrontation with the suspect (pictured) while at a local Starbucks.(Woodland Park Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Woodland Park man is facing multiple charges after an civilian vigilante organization tipped officers off that he was allegedly sending children sexually explicit photos and messages.

Police say they received a call over the weekend from a woman who said she had been posing as a young teen online and talking to a 42-year-old man.

“Suspect Robert Elliott ... had sent explicit text messages and pictures to the reporting party that was posing as the 13-year-old,” police said in a press release.

The woman also told officers she was currently with a camera crew at the Woodland Parks Starbucks livestreaming a confrontation with Elliott.

Police arrested Elliott on an unrelated warrant. After reviewing hundreds of text messages from Elliott, police say he faces the following charges: sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Police say the citizen identified herself as part of civilian group Colorado Ped Patrol. 11 News sister station CBS Denver did a report with the group’s founder earlier this month. He told CBS Denver he put his Westminster-based window washing company hold three month ago to dedicate himself to catching online predators full time.

According to the CBS Denver report, members will do what the citizen in the Woodland Park case did: go onto social media sites, pretend to be teens, chat with the men who contact them, exchange messages and arrange a meeting.

“When the men show up, they are confronted by Fellows and his supporters — who livestream the confrontations to thousands of followers via Youtube,” CBS Denver wrote.

Police told CBS Denver they strongly discourage civilians from taking on internet predators and to contact law enforcement instead.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police
Deadly bicycle crash. Photo taken June 15, 2021.
Cyclist dies following a Crash in Colorado Springs at Academy and Constitution

Latest News

A building has partially collapsed near Miami.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
miami collapse
Miami-area condo collapse kills one, traps residents inside
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals