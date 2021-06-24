Police officer on leave following shooting that killed 3 in Arvada

DENVER (AP) - A police officer involved in a shooting that killed three people in a Denver suburb has been put on administrative leave, suggesting that the officer may have shot one of the people who died.

Killed in Monday’s shooting in Arvada were a fellow officer, a man police have described as a suspect and a bystander who intervened and has been credited with preventing more bloodshed.

Police have not said who shot the bystander or the suspect. Officers are typically placed on leave after shooting people until an investigation can determine if the shooting was justified or whether the officers should be criminally prosecuted.

