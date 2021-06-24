Pikes Peak Visitor Center finally open to guests Thursday. But, the summit is still partially under construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The new and improved Pikes Peak Visitor Center is finally open to guests on Thursday, although the summit is still partially under construction.

The Pikes Peak Visitor Center, formally known as the Summit House, will have its soft opening on Thursday, with the grand opening on June 30. So, if you’re planning to make a trip up to the top, be aware it is still partially under construction as crews put on the finishing touches.

“It is extraordinary. When they go into the building and see Mount Rosa straight ahead, the extra interpretative, the extra space, people are really going to love it. It’s going to be a unique experience, I think second to none,” said Jack Glavan, Pikes Peak America’s Mountain Manager.

Just last week on June 15, visitors were allowed back on the summit after being closed for several weeks due to construction. The previous Summit House, built in the 1960s, was torn down in March.

“Any lightening within 20 miles, we had to bring the cranes down. And then winds above 35, we had to bring the cranes down. So, they had to work in not only what is typical summer, easy construction downtown, is a challenge up here,” said Glavan.

If you’re planning to take the highway to the summit, however, don’t expect to drive all the way up. Parking will be limited on the summit through at least July. Drivers can park at the Devil’s Playground -- itself a not-too-shabby 13,500 feet up -- and a shuttle will take them up the rest of the way. The shuttle is included in the cost to access the highway. More information can be found here.

Fresh donuts and brand new menu and retail options will be available starting opening day. Exterior site work is expected to last through September 2021.

