Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police
Deadly bicycle crash. Photo taken June 15, 2021.
Cyclist dies following a Crash in Colorado Springs at Academy and Constitution

Latest News

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar panel materials from China over labor abuses
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Trial underway for Colorado man, Mark Redwine, accused of murdering his own son
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada