Advertisement

Need to breastfeed, COVID rules could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

“No friends, no family, no exceptions”
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday,...
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn.(Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, Gaucher adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
More people would have died if not for the heroic actions of Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the Arvada shooting, according to police
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Arrest affidavit: Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman allegedly confessed to killing her, hiding her body
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Items police believe belong to an animal cruelty suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of animal cruelty involving a horse in Colorado, disturbing details released by police
Deadly bicycle crash. Photo taken June 15, 2021.
Cyclist dies following a Crash in Colorado Springs at Academy and Constitution

Latest News

Drawing is June 24!
2021 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
Tracking storms today, much cooler this weekend
Cooling Down with Some Storms
Suspects in the death of a Pueblo woman.
Missing Pueblo woman found dead on the side of a New Mexico road; 2 suspects arrested
RIGHT: Victim, 20-year-old Darlene Krashoc. LEFT: Suspect Michael Whyte. Photos from Colorado...
Man found guilty decades after the murder of Fort Carson soldier Darlene Krashoc
The last of about 40 cows which escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week is...
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter