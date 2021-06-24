Advertisement

Muddy Slide Fire in Colorado grows to 4,000 acres on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning in Colorado grew to an estimated 4,000 acres on Wednesday.

The Muddy Slide Fire is burning in Routt County about 18 miles west of Kremmling. The fire was first reported on Sunday and the cause is unknown.

You can watch video of the fire from Wednesday via 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly at the top of this article.

Evacuations are in place for some residents and the Routt County Office of Emergency Management is the best source for evacuation information. Last time this article was updated, there was no containment on the fire.

For more detailed information on the fire from the USFS you can click here.

Muddy Slide Fire. Crews worked through the night fighting to save homes and other structures. Evacuation zones and other fire information can be found on our website. Oakcreekfire.org

Posted by Oak Creek Fire Rescue on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Gordon Beesley.
Fallen Colorado police officer involved in Arvada shooting identified as Officer Gordon Beesley
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man guilty of attempted murder after shooting Colorado Springs officer Cem Duzel in the head
Two vehicles can see flipped over off the roadway near the PPIR interstate exit on June 22,...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash on interstate near PPIR; northbound I-25 closed
An Arvada police officer was among three people killed on 6/21/21.
Police: Arvada police officer shot and killed was targeted because he was in uniform in ambush-style attack
Map of the outage area as of 1:24 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Power outage impacting downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Bridge Rendering
Groundbreaking for Powers and Research Parkway project in Colorado Springs held on Wednesday
The 2021 drawing in Colorado Springs sold out on June 7.
Tickets sold out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs
2021 Redistricting Maps in Colorado. Preliminary Congressional District Maps as of 6/23/21.
Proposal for Colorado’s new congressional districts released
Heat and smoke today!
Warm with a Few Storms Thursday