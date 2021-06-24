Muddy Slide Fire in Colorado grows to 4,000 acres on Wednesday

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning in Colorado grew to an estimated 4,000 acres on Wednesday.

The Muddy Slide Fire is burning in Routt County about 18 miles west of Kremmling. The fire was first reported on Sunday and the cause is unknown.

You can watch video of the fire from Wednesday via 11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly at the top of this article.

Evacuations are in place for some residents and the Routt County Office of Emergency Management is the best source for evacuation information. Last time this article was updated, there was no containment on the fire.

For more detailed information on the fire from the USFS you can click here.

Muddy Slide Fire. Crews worked through the night fighting to save homes and other structures. Evacuation zones and other fire information can be found on our website. Oakcreekfire.org Posted by Oak Creek Fire Rescue on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.